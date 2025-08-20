Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2025: College-bound son gets sweetest surprise from mom

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok is getting emotional over a heartwarming send-off from a mom to her son, Ben, who was leaving for college.

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, Ben heads down the hallway on move-out day, where he's greeted by a lineup of his childhood toys placed neatly along the walls, almost as if they were "saying goodbye."

Next to them, baby photos capture his journey from little kid to young adult, creating an emotional walk down memory lane. The best part? Ben's huge smile as he takes it all in, clearly moved by his mom's thoughtful gesture.

"I just know she BAWLED putting this together," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "I'd drop out and stay home."

Check it out:

When Ben left for college, his mom gave him the sweetest surprise send-off that's melting TikTok's heart.
When Ben left for college, his mom gave him the sweetest surprise send-off that's melting TikTok's heart.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@benio0829
Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2025: Cat goes full attack mode during vet visit Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2025: Cat goes full attack mode during vet visit
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2025: Husband hilariously misunderstands wife's challenge Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2025: Husband hilariously misunderstands wife's challenge
Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2025: Dog turns frisbee into cutest bed ever in viral TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2025: Dog turns frisbee into cutest bed ever in viral TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2025: "Mom on white wine" steals the show with hilarious dance moves Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2025: "Mom on white wine" steals the show with hilarious dance moves
Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2025: Dog's human-like face has TikTok freaking out! Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2025: Dog's human-like face has TikTok freaking out!
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2025: Dog busted after brown sugar binge! Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2025: Dog busted after brown sugar binge!
Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2025: Girl calls landlord to ask hilarious question Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2025: Girl calls landlord to ask hilarious question
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2025: Toddler thinks dad's voice on baby monitor is a stranger! Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2025: Toddler thinks dad's voice on baby monitor is a stranger!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@benio0829

More on Viral Video of the Day: