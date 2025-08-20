Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2025: College-bound son gets sweetest surprise from mom
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok is getting emotional over a heartwarming send-off from a mom to her son, Ben, who was leaving for college.
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Ben heads down the hallway on move-out day, where he's greeted by a lineup of his childhood toys placed neatly along the walls, almost as if they were "saying goodbye."
Next to them, baby photos capture his journey from little kid to young adult, creating an emotional walk down memory lane. The best part? Ben's huge smile as he takes it all in, clearly moved by his mom's thoughtful gesture.
"I just know she BAWLED putting this together," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "I'd drop out and stay home."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@benio0829