Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2025: Cat goes full attack mode during vet visit

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of veterinarians learned the hard way that cats don't always appreciate human hairstyles!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip, posted by a woman named Gaby, shows her and a friend handling a cat during their shift.

At first, things seemed calm – until Gaby's friend leaned over and let her hair brush the cat's face, sparking an instant snarl of disapproval.

But the real chaos came when Gaby bent down laughing with her bun right in the cat's face, which caused the cat to launch a full-on attack at the updo with surprising speed and force.

One viewer commented, "'she didn't like that' proceeds to the same thing, but in front of the cat."

Check it out:

This cat went full-on attack mode when a vet med's bun got too close!
This cat went full-on attack mode when a vet med's bun got too close!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gabyguzzy
