Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2025: Husband hilariously misunderstands wife's challenge

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one couple's hilarious TikTok moment is leaving viewers in stitches after a husband hilariously "misunderstood the assignment."

In the clip, Kim Hunt films her husband as she playfully asks him to let out all of his air before screaming as loud as he can.

Instead of exhaling and then yelling, he takes a huge breath in and immediately belts out the loudest scream possible.

The unexpected twist has Kim doubled over with laughter, unable to control herself as her husband proudly acts like he nailed the challenge.

"I know he felt better after that," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

