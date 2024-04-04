Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2024: Pup rightfully earns spot as No. 1 guard dog on TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog shows off his love for keeping watch over his family's house with a hilarious posture that has fans in awe!
In the clip, the pup's owner picks him up and places him on a ledge near the window.
He immediately perks up and sits on his little behind while making sure to keep track of every car, person, and animal that passes his territory.
"amazing form. a true professional," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@macro0532