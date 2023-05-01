Viral Video of the Day for May 1, 2023: Golden retriever goes wild

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikTok of a dog's sudden burst of anger at a toy ball. It's left millions laughing their tails off!

In a TikTok video posted by user @asillick, a relaxing scene of a golden retriever laying on the porch suddenly turns into a fiasco when the pup starts to ferociously play with her orange toy ball.

The vid's caption reads, "The chances of being killed by a Golden Retriever are low but never zero."



The clip has garnered an impressive 9.3 million views and 1.7 million likes, with viewers leaving hilarious comments like, "That escalated quickly" and "the instant flip to aggression is sending me."

Don't fur-get to watch the video below: