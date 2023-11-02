Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2023: Meet the world's most expressive baby

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an infant boy on TikTok whose hilarious facial expressions in response to animal noises made by his dad have launched him into viral stardom!

A video shared on TikTok by @gracehale02 shows her infant son making a hilarious range of facial expressions in response to animal noises made by his dad.

From happy and sad, to confused and utterly disgusted, the baby boy goes through pretty much every emotion known to man!

With over 2.6 million views and over 560,000 likes, viewers loved this little dude's reactions and weren't shy from commenting on how impressive he is.

"I am so impressed he actually managed to express every single feeling possible," one viewer wrote.

Another said, "He looked like Robin Williams for a second." What do you think?

Check him out: