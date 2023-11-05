Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2023: This wiener dog immediately regrets jumping into a huge lake!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dachshund who jumps into a huge lake by choice and then immediately regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day
In a video by TikTok user @__..twigs..__, a dachshund can be seen prepping to swim in a huge lake while donning a TY beanie baby collar and a tiny red lifejacket.
The excited dog jumps swiftly into the lake but then immediately starts to panic.
His owner tries to calm him down, and he eventually gets out of the water and onto a floating green dock.
One viewer commented, "I love that he jumps in by choice and panics every time. Relatable."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@__..twigs..__