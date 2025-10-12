Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2025: Clumsy dog can't stop falling into the same hole – literally!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Sharice Armstead captures her English bulldog Sherman in what might be the most hilariously stubborn loop of all time.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sherman is seen sitting in a giant hole in the backyard while his owner pulls him out with care.
For a brief moment, it seems like the ordeal is over – until Sherman waddles off, turns around, and immediately dives right back into the same hole like it's his favorite spot on Earth.
His owner manages to rescue him again, only for the determined pup to tumble back into another nearby hole.
"I’m sorry…the way he falls in had me wheezing," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@sharice.l.armstead