Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2025: Man's in-flight disaster has TikTok in stitches!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Daniel turned what was meant to be a casual travel vlog into an unplanned comedy sketch mid-flight.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Daniel is seen sitting comfortably on a plane, showing off his in-flight drink selection to the camera.
But just as he goes to lift his cup for a cheers, it slips right out of his hand and spills all over him.
"There wasn’t even any turbulence," one viewer said.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@daniel.dana