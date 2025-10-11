Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2025: Man's in-flight disaster has TikTok in stitches!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Daniel turned what was meant to be a casual travel vlog into an unplanned comedy sketch mid-flight.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Daniel is seen sitting comfortably on a plane, showing off his in-flight drink selection to the camera.

But just as he goes to lift his cup for a cheers, it slips right out of his hand and spills all over him.

"There wasn’t even any turbulence," one viewer said.

Check it out:

This man's travel vlog turned into a slapstick comedy mid-flight!
This man's travel vlog turned into a slapstick comedy mid-flight!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@daniel.dana
More on Viral Video of the Day: