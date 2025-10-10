Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2025: Golden retriever melts hearts snuggling baby and mom!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a golden retriever has the internet swooning after joining his owner and her baby for the sweetest cuddle session imaginable.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman is seen sitting on the couch holding her infant close when her loyal dog walks over, clearly wanting to be a part of the moment.

Without hesitation, the gentle pup rests his head tenderly on the baby, nestling in to enjoy the cuddles.

"THE LOVE IN THAT ROOM," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This dog just proved he's the sweetest big brother ever!
This dog just proved he's the sweetest big brother ever!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bellevie898
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bellevie898

