Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2025: Golden retriever melts hearts snuggling baby and mom!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a golden retriever has the internet swooning after joining his owner and her baby for the sweetest cuddle session imaginable.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the woman is seen sitting on the couch holding her infant close when her loyal dog walks over, clearly wanting to be a part of the moment.
Without hesitation, the gentle pup rests his head tenderly on the baby, nestling in to enjoy the cuddles.
"THE LOVE IN THAT ROOM," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bellevie898