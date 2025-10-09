Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2025: Baby shocked by hilarious chocolate mishap!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom tries to share a sweet moment with her husband – but it's their baby who steals the show in the most unexpected way.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the mom feeds her husband a chocolate-covered strawberry while he's holding their infant, but when the last bite drops, it lands right on the baby!
The little one's immediately terrified face has TikTok users crying with laughter.
One commenter joked, "WHY IS HE LOOKING AT ME LIKE ITS MY FAULT," while another said, "You offended the baby."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2025: Elderly man steals hearts dancing at Taylor Swift album party
Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2025: Girl's couch jump from second floor goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2025: Guy tries to free a stuck snack – but breaks the vending machine!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jrdlucass