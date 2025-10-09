Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2025: Baby shocked by hilarious chocolate mishap!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom tries to share a sweet moment with her husband – but it's their baby who steals the show in the most unexpected way.

In the clip, the mom feeds her husband a chocolate-covered strawberry while he's holding their infant, but when the last bite drops, it lands right on the baby!

The little one's immediately terrified face has TikTok users crying with laughter.

One commenter joked, "WHY IS HE LOOKING AT ME LIKE ITS MY FAULT," while another said, "You offended the baby."

Check it out: