Los Angeles fires threaten more homes with powerful winds forecasted to pick up

Los Angeles, California - The largest of the Los Angeles fires spread toward previously untouched neighborhoods Saturday, forcing new evacuations and dimming hopes that the disaster was coming under control.

The largest of the Los Angeles fires spread toward previously untouched neighborhoods Saturday, forcing new evacuations and dimming hopes that the disaster was coming under control. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

At least 11 people have died as multiple fires ripped through residential areas, razing whole communities in destruction President Joe Biden has likened to a "war scene."

Despite huge firefighting efforts, the Palisades fire prompted new evacuation orders in ritzy areas along its eastern flank – which include the Getty Center art museum and its priceless collections – as the northern flank edged toward the densely populated San Fernando Valley.

"We're a nervous wreck," Sarah Cohen told the Los Angeles Times of the threat to her Tarzana home.

"Every time they drop water, it gets better. But then it gets worse again."

Aerial footage from the Mandeville Canyon area showed houses burning, with a wall of flame licking up a hillside.

Winds were picking up again after a brief lull, and were expected to persist well into next week.

"These winds, combined with dry air and dry vegetation, will keep the fire threat in Los Angeles County high," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.