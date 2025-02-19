Protesters descend after EPA reveals controversial plan for LA wildfire cleanup

Los Angeles, California - Demonstrators have descended upon the streets of Pacific Palisades after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed how it plans to clean-up after the LA fires in January.

The EPA plans to use an iconic Pacific Palisades beach as a processing site for toxic waste collected in the aftermath of the LA fires. © AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

The EPA has revealed a plan to clean up hazardous materials left behind by the fires within a month. To do so, they have opted to use the parking area at Will Rogers Beach as a toxic waste sorting site for the area of Pacific Palisades.

Hundreds of residents have petitioned against the decision, citing dangerous materials such as asbestos, dioxins, and heavy metals as potential contaminants that could damage the soil and enter waterways.

To make matters worse, the chosen beach is a favorite amongst the community.

Amid the destruction that occurred in January, more than 6,800 structures in the area were lost – and residents don't want anything else ruined.

A local petition organized by activist Ashley Oelsen has seen more than 8,000 signatures and spurred huge protests over the weekend, with demonstrators descending upon the beach and nearby streets.

Hundreds of protesters walked up and down the path alongside the beach while holding signs that read "Save Our Beaches" and "Sort Toxics at the Burn Site," amongst others.

"This decision threatens our ocean, our air, our wildlife, and our health," read the petition, which called for offsetting damage with "immediate environmental remediation efforts."

"The ash, soot, and toxic debris from the Palisades Fire have already infiltrated our shoreline, yet no large-scale cleanup has been conducted. Instead of addressing this crisis, the EPA is bringing even more toxic waste to our coast."