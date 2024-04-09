Sprinter beats Usain Bolt's iconic world record

Usain Bolt's impressive and two-decade-long standing as a world record-holding 400m sprinter has been shattered by 16-year-old Nickecoy Bramwell.

By Evan Williams

St. George's, Grenada - After holding the world record for under-17s 400-meter sprint for 22 years, Usain Bolt has been beaten by 16-year-old Nickecoy Bramwell, who now holds the record only by a tenth of a second.

Usain Bolt is no longer the world champion for under-17 sprinting. © IMAGO/NurPhoto When you hear the name Usain Bolt, you likely think of one thing: the fact that he's widely considered to be the fastest man in the world. Yet, he started off his impressive running career early and has held more than just one world record. One of his more impressive records, though, has been challenged and defeated in only the last few days. So, who is this new world record holder? Who is Nickecoy Bramwell, and how did he become the fastest under-17s sprinter ever? This is the story of a truly remarkable teenager!

Nickecoy Bramwell becomes world's fastest person under 17

Usain Bolt's impressive 2002 world record for under-17s 400m has finally been beaten by Jamaican 16-year-old Nickecoy Bramwell. While racing at the Carifta Games in St. George's in Grenada, Bramwell managed to set an impressive time of 47.26 seconds, narrowly beating Bolt's record (47.33 seconds) by less than a tenth of a second. Even more astounding, the 16-year-old had to combat a number of injuries while participating in the run. In second place came Kemron Mathlyn, who crossed the line less than a second after Bramwell, and in third place was Eagan Neely, who also made it in an impressive 48.16 seconds. While not faster than Bolt's impressive Olympic effort in 2008, nor his 2009 100m sprint world record, which saw him cross the finish line in 9.58 seconds, Bramwell has set himself up well for future performances. Having beaten one of the most iconic records from one of the world's best known and most iconic sprinters, no one would be surprised to soon see him at the Olympic Games. Speaking after the extraordinary achievement was carried out, Bramwell said, "It's a wonderful feeling to break the record... Since last summer, I have been eyeing the record, so it’s a great feeling I could come out here and take it." "I took my mind off [the injuries] and put my mind on the record," Bramwell explained. "It's as easy as that."

New world record unseats Usain Bolt's iconic status

Usain Bolt made history in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the world's fastest man. © IMAGO/Isosport Now retired, Usain Bolt set a vast sum of different world records before he left the racing track in 2017. Nicknamed the "Lightning Bolt," he began his career in the 2002 World Junior Championships in Kingston, Jamaica. In 47.33 seconds, Bolt managed to score his first of several world records, making him the fastest 400-meter runner under the age of 17 years. Of course, Bramwell's success doesn't unseat all of Bolt's achievements but merely signals that there may be another champion on the rise. Seeing as the 16-year-old has beaten Bolt's record, it doesn't seem unlikely that over the next few years, we may see him build up towards the kind of achievement that could eventually dethrone the king. After all, Bolt made it to the Beijing Olympics only six years after his extraordinary first world record, where he set a world record he would go on to beat several times. If Bramwell keeps it up, he could be going in much the same direction.

Usain Bolt was eventually going to be beaten