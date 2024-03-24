Woman breaks record and survives extreme "race that eats its young": "It was unbelievable"

Frozen Head State Park, Tennessee - An athlete has achieved a new record by becoming the first woman ever to finish the extreme Barkley Marathons in the allotted time.

Jasmin Paris has been active as an extreme runner for years. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Jasmin Paris

Jasmin Paris from Midlothian, Scotland completed the Barkley Marathons in Tennessee on Friday with just two minutes to spare from the race's 60-hour cut-off.

Only 20 people have ever made it to the end of the 100-mile challenge.

The 40-year-old collapsed of exhaustion at the finish line.

Held at Frozen Head State Park, the course includes a 60,000-foot climb and descent - about twice the height of the Mount Everest. The path changes every year, is unmarked, and changes direction, so the route must be memorized by participants who collect "book pages" as they go. It is inspired by the famous nearby prison escape of Martin Luther King Jr's assassin, according to the BBC, and is dubbed "The race that eats its young."

The course is partly unpaved and participants run at night through the dark, making the Barkley Marathons one of the toughest sporting events in the world.