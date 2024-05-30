John Lennon guitar found in attic breaks Beatles world record at auction

New York, New York - A guitar used by John Lennon has sold for $2.9 million, setting a new world record for the highest-selling guitar at auction in Beatles history.

The Framus Help! Hootenanny Guitar presumed lost for 50 years that belonged to John Lennon is displayed during the Julien's Music Icons Auction preview at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. © REUTERS

The 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar, used in the recording of The Beatles' 1965 Help! album and film, was found in an attic having not been seen or played for more than 50 years.



The guitar was acquired through a telephone bid at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York on Wednesday, as part of a two-day music icons sale by Julien’s Auctions.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honored to have set a new world record with the sale of John Lennon's lost hootenanny guitar," David Goodman, chief executive of Julien's Auctions, said.

"This guitar is not only a piece of music history but a symbol of John Lennon's enduring legacy."

"Today symbolizes what we do best at Julien's – creating opportunities for people to reconnect with the cultural touchstones that have shaped the moments that matter most throughout their lives."

"Today's unprecedented sale is a testament to the timeless appeal and reverence of The Beatles' music and John Lennon."