Woman with world's longest tongue likes when people scream in horror!
California - Chanel L. Tapper has the longest tongue of any woman in the world! The 34-year-old likes to flaunt her impressively unique feature, though people sometimes react with horror.
Tapper has been a proud world record holder for 15 years now.
She was entered into the famous Guinness Book of Records in 2010, and no other woman has been able to knock her off her throne since then.
Her tongue measures an impressive 3.8 in (9.75 centimeters) from the tip to her lips, making it almost as long as a CD sleeve!
In a recent catchup interview with Guinness World Records, Tapper spoke about her life with the XXL tongue.
"Honestly, the best reaction I could ever get when someone sees my tongue is screaming," Tapper admitted.
"I actually do like when people yell or scream in shock, or horror sometimes," she added.
"But that’s probably my favorite one because it’s funny to me because it’s a dramatic response!"
World Record holder Chanel Tapper does creative tongue tricks
Of course, Tapper can also do all sorts of unique things with her super long tongue.
Sure, she can reach the tip of her nose – a piece of cake for the California-based woman!
But Tapper can even play Jenga with her tongue instead of her hands, flip Red Solo Cups, or hold a spoon with it.
"I like little fun, silly things like that," says the 34-year-old.
"That’s what makes my tongue the most fun, when I can do things that are outside the box with it," she adds.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thechaneltapper