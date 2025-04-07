Woman with world's longest tongue likes when people scream in horror!

California - Chanel L. Tapper has the longest tongue of any woman in the world! The 34-year-old likes to flaunt her impressively unique feature, though people sometimes react with horror.

Chanel L. Tapper has the longest tongue of any woman in the world! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thechaneltapper

Tapper has been a proud world record holder for 15 years now.

She was entered into the famous Guinness Book of Records in 2010, and no other woman has been able to knock her off her throne since then.

Her tongue measures an impressive 3.8 in (9.75 centimeters) from the tip to her lips, making it almost as long as a CD sleeve!

In a recent catchup interview with Guinness World Records, Tapper spoke about her life with the XXL tongue.

"Honestly, the best reaction I could ever get when someone sees my tongue is screaming," Tapper admitted.

"I actually do like when people yell or scream in shock, or horror sometimes," she added.

"But that’s probably my favorite one because it’s funny to me because it’s a dramatic response!"