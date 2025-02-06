California prison gynecologist accused of "horrific, sadistic" abuse of women in new lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - A new lawsuit accuses a gynecologist at the California Institution for Women (CIW) prison of systematically abusing incarcerated patients over seven years.

A gynecologist at the California Institution for Women in Chino has been accused of systematic sexual harassment and abuse of incarcerated patients. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The suit, filed in the Central District of California federal court by six women, alleges that OB-GYN Dr. Scott Lee (70) engaged in "horrific, sadistic" mistreatment of female patients, including abusive pap smears and biopsies as well as forced examinations of sensitive areas.

Lee was the only full-time gynecologist at CIW from 2016 to 2023.

First reported by the Los Angeles Times, the civil action further accuses prison leaders and medical staff of failing to take action against Lee despite complaints of sexual violence.

"While we are unable to comment on personnel matters, Dr. Scott Lee no longer has direct in-person contact with patients," a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson said in a statement to the LA Times.

One accuser, who chose not to share her identity, said she had visited the doctor in December 2022 for a topical cream for a skin condition. Lee insisted on doing a pelvic exam. The woman – who had suffered sexual trauma before her incarceration – said Lee inserted his fingers so forcefully that he "tore her open, causing her intense pain."

Another woman said she had her first appointment with Lee when she was more than seven months pregnant. She told the OB-GYN he was hurting her when he began forcefully pressing down on her stomach and pelvic areas.

Lee "pumped his fingers in and out, made inappropriate comments, and continued despite [her] request to stop," the complaint states, according to the LA Times. The woman said she saw his finger "covered in blood," making her scared for her baby.