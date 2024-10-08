Former South Korea clinic for US "comfort women" to be demolished

Dongducheon-si, South Korea - Slated for demolition, the graffiti-covered building close to the inter- Korean border was once a "monkey house," a clinic for sex workers forced to serve US soldiers protecting Seoul from North Korea.

Activists, including women who were forced into gruesome treatments for sexually transmitted diseases, say the site should be preserved for its historical significance, but the bulldozers will move in this month to clear it for a tourist development.

The fight over the building in the lush forest of Dongducheon is illustrative of the broader struggle for recognition faced by South Korean women who say they were tricked or forced to work in state-run brothels serving US troops.

Unlike the better-known "comfort women" used by Japanese soldiers until the end of World War II, the tens of thousands of victims of state-sanctioned brothels run from the 1950s to 1980s by the South Korean government have received relatively limited attention.

"It was nicknamed the 'monkey house' because the women were kept confined like monkeys," Choi Hei-shin, a peace activist and researcher, told AFP.

Many women in the brothels, which Seoul's Supreme Court ruled were illegally "established, managed, and operated" by the state for US troops, were forced to undergo STD treatments against their will to protect their clients' health.

Kim Un-hui was dragged to the monkey house in Dongducheon in the late 1970s when she was caught by authorities without an STD certificate and forcefully injected with an excessive amount of penicillin.

It was so painful it felt like someone was "stabbing me over and over again," Kim, now 66, told AFP.

At that point, Kim was not even working in the military brothels, as she had married an American GI. Even so, she says she was detained and forced to share a cramped room with 20 other women.

One woman passed out from the penicillin injection and injured herself by hitting herself against the bedframe while unconscious, she says.

Medical staff "just stood there and did nothing," Kim told AFP, adding the experience still haunted her.