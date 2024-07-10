Ink addict leaves TV host speechless with X-rated tattoo reveal

London, UK - A heavily-inked woman who describes herself as Britain's most tattooed mom left the hosts of a breakfast TV show stunned after offering to reveal an X-rated tattoo on live on camera!

Becky Holt has had more than her arms and legs tattooed. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

Becky Holt has spent years covering her body in more than $65,000 worth of tattoos and body modifications. Her "obsession" has made her a fixture in British tabloids.

There are few areas of Holt's body that are yet to be inked, since she had her first tattoo at 15 years old.

Last week, the 36-year-old was invited on This Morning, a breakfast TV show hosted by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley. Wearing only a white bikini, she charmed with her personality, but then came a shocking offer that left the prim presenters stunned.

After being called a "work of art" by Shephard, Holt went on to describe the work she had done to her privates, explaining that leaving her nether area uncovered by ink had an unexpected drawback.

"Oh God, it just stuck out, you could see it," Holt said in the interview. "So where my vagina is... it was tattooed right down to the lip, and then you could just see the lip."

Holt then went on to tell the hosts that because there was a gap in the tattoos there, and it stuck out, she felt that she had to get her private areas inked up: "It just stuck out for me, I saw it and thought, 'I've got to tattoo that.'"

Shephard was visibly shocked when Holt asked him "Do you want to see?," a question made all the more awkward by the fact that then-British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reportedly sitting just off camera.