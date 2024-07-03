Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives ambiguous response to sexual assault allegation

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has responded to sexual assault allegations raised by his family's former babysitter in the 1990s. © BASTIEN INZAURRALDE / AFP

Kennedy appeared in an interview on the Breaking Points podcast, during which co-host Saagar Enjeti asked him to respond to allegations that he had sexually assaulted his family's part-time babysitter, 23-year-old Eliza Cooney, in the 1990s.

The story, published in a sweeping piece by Vanity Fair, details Cooney's claims that Kennedy had felt her up under a table at the family home and on a separate occasion groped her in the kitchen. She also suspected Kennedy of reading her personal diary.

The now 48-year-old, inspired by the #MeToo movement, said she chose to come forward after Kennedy announced his presidential bid.

The White House contender called the article "a lot of garbage" but did not deny Cooney's assault accusation.

"I have said this from the beginning: I am not a church boy. I am not running like that," Kennedy told Enjeti. "I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world."

"I am who I am," he added.

Enjeti pressed Kennedy to say whether he denied the assault allegation, but Kennedy declined to comment on the specifics of the story.