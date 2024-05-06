UN experts condemn Israel's "sexual assault and violence" in Gaza

Geneva, Switzerland - United Nations experts on Monday condemned "unacceptable" violence by the Israeli military against women and children during the ongoing war on Gaza , particularly sexual violence and enforced disappearances.

Seven United Nations special rapporteurs have accused Israel of targeting Palestinian women and denying them their fundamental human rights. © AFP

"We are appalled that women are being targeted by Israel with such vicious, indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks, seemingly sparing no means to destroy their lives and deny them their fundamental human rights," the seven special rapporteurs said in a statement.



Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council. They do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

The statement pointed to "continued reports of sexual assault and violence against women and girls, including against those detained by Israeli occupation forces."

They cited UN reports saying women and girls in Gaza were victims of enforced disappearances.

Referring to Hamas, which runs the besieged Palestinian territory, Israel's mission in Geneva alleged the experts had "once again chosen to ignore Hamas's systematic militarization of health facilities and civilian infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, voluntarily and actively using the population as human shields."

"In issuing such a statement, the signatories try to create an alternative narrative, parroting the agenda of a terrorist organization that is actively destroying the lives of the Palestinian population in Gaza," the Israeli mission said.

Israel's relentless attacks have killed more than 34,700 people in Gaza – most of them women and children – in the last seven months, according to the occupied territory's health ministry.