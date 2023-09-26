California becomes latest state to put an end to book bans!

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill banning book bans in the state. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & 123RF/luckybusiness

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed AB 1078, which would prohibit public schools from banning books related to racial or LGBTQ+ history and identity, with fines for any authorities found in violation of the law.

The move comes as Republican-controlled states and municipalities around the country have sought to crack down on Black and LGBTQ+ history and representation in schools.

The Golden State has not been immune from this disturbing trend. A school district in Temecula, in Riverside County, earlier this year sought to ban books featuring Harvey Milk, the first openly gay member elected to public office in California who was assassinated in 1978.

"From Temecula to Tallahassee, fringe ideologues across the country are attempting to whitewash history and ban books from schools. With this new law, we’re cementing California’s role as the true freedom state: a place where families – not political fanatics – have the freedom to decide what’s right for them," Newsom said in a statement after signing AB 1078.