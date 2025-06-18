Los Angeles curfew lifted as Trump battles for control of California troops

Los Angeles, California - Calm appeared to be returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday as the mayor lifted a nighttime curfew, while President Donald Trump battled to keep control of California troops he deployed to the city.

A demonstrator raises his hand holding flowers as members of the National Guard stand in formation outside a federal building during the No Kings protest against President Donald Trump's policies in Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025. © REUTERS

A fraction of the sprawling city had been off-limits from 8 PM to 6 AM to most people for a week after instances of looting and vandalism during demonstrations against Trump's immigration raids.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the curfew had been "largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community."

However, she added that "as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington," she was prepared to reissue a curfew if needed.

In a show of political muscle, Trump ignored the objections of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who would usually oversee the Guard.

A judge said Thursday that the Republican president's actions were "illegal" and ordered that he return control of the force to Newsom.

But a higher court paused that ruling after the Trump administration lodged an appeal and slammed the judge's order as an "extraordinary intrusion on the President's constitutional authority as Commander in Chief."