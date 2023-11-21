California commits to teaching "media literacy" in public classrooms

Sacramento, California - Beginning next year, California 's public school students will be required to take media literacy courses that will help them identify fake news posted online while also being able to tell the difference between legitimate news articles and paid advertising.

California public school students will soon be required to take media literacy courses. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

The new instruction will slowly be integrated into the curriculum of students from kindergarten through high school under Assembly Bill 873, authored by Assemblymember Marc Berman, a Democrat from Menlo Park, and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in October.



Media literacy content will be included in English language arts, mathematics, science, history, and social science curriculums.

The law was necessitated by young people's growing reliance on the internet and social media platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, and X, for news and information, Berman said.

Texas, New Jersey, and Delaware have also passed strong media literacy laws, according to Media Literacy Now, a nonprofit research organization.