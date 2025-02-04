California lawmakers set aside millions for battle with "out-of-control" Trump administration

Sacramento, California - The California State Assembly on Monday backed up to $50 million in funding to defend against attacks by Donald Trump 's administration.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) speaks to President Donald Trump upon the latter's arrival to tour areas impacted by the southern California wildfires on January 24, 2025. © REUTERS

The package, which will now head to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk for signature, sets aside $25 million for legal battles against the Trump administration and $25 million to protect immigrants from deportation.

"Let me be blunt: right now, Californians are being threatened by an out-of-control administration in Washington that doesn’t care about the Constitution, that thinks there are no limits to its power," Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said on the floor ahead of the vote.

"Increasingly, our own residents are being threatened by actions being taken by the Trump administration, and it is our duty to rise to the moment," he added.

After the 2024 presidential election, Newsom called a special legislative session to develop measures to protect against "unlawful" federal policies around abortion, immigration, climate action, and more.

"The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack – and we won't sit idle," Newsom in a statement at the time. "California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared to fight in the courts, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive."