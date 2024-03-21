California passes ballot measure to reduce homelessness in extremely narrow vote
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom's priority legislation to address the homelessness crisis narrowly passed two weeks after election day.
California's Proposition 1 narrowly passed with just 50.2% of the vote after days of tabulation.
The measure calls for a $6.4-billion investment in treatment and housing for unhoused people with severe mental illness and addiction.
The slim passage after a 15-day tally came as a surprise to many who expected an easy win. Newsom even postponed his annual state of the state address, having hoped to tout a Prop 1 victory during his remarks.
"This is the biggest change in decades in how California tackles homelessness, and a victory for doing things radically different," the governor said in a statement upon the measure's passage.
"Proposition 1’s passage means we can begin repairing the damage caused by decades of broken promises and political neglect to those suffering from severe mental illness," he added.
California's Prop 1 stirs controversy
Prop 1 was clearly more controversial among voters than previously thought.
Many conservatives opposed the measure's borrowing costs.
Other Californians said the proposal would siphon money away from community-based preventative mental health programs and into in-patient treatment programs.
Still others argued that Prop 1 would fund involuntary treatment and locked-door psychiatric institutions. These methods could end up re-traumatizing people already suffering from mental health and substance abuse disorders.
Records show Prop 1 brought in more than $15.7 million, while opponents only raised around $1,000.
According to a 2023 report, there are over 181,000 people experiencing homelessness in California.
