California passes ballot measure to reduce homelessness in extremely narrow vote

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom's priority legislation to address the homelessness crisis narrowly passed two weeks after election day.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is celebrating passage of Proposition 1, a ballot measure that aims to reduce homelessness in the state. © WANG ZHAO / AFP

California's Proposition 1 narrowly passed with just 50.2% of the vote after days of tabulation.

The measure calls for a $6.4-billion investment in treatment and housing for unhoused people with severe mental illness and addiction.

The slim passage after a 15-day tally came as a surprise to many who expected an easy win. Newsom even postponed his annual state of the state address, having hoped to tout a Prop 1 victory during his remarks.

"This is the biggest change in decades in how California tackles homelessness, and a victory for doing things radically different," the governor said in a statement upon the measure's passage.

"Proposition 1’s passage means we can begin repairing the damage caused by decades of broken promises and political neglect to those suffering from severe mental illness," he added.