California to sue Trump administration over axed high-speed rail funds

Sacramento, California - California will sue President Donald Trump 's administration over its decision to cancel billions of dollars in federal funding for the construction of a long-delayed high-speed rail line, the state's governor said Thursday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state will take legal action after the Trump administration canceled funds for construction of a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

"Trump's termination of federal grants for California high-speed rail reeks of politics. It's yet another political stunt to punish California," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

"We're suing to stop Trump from derailing America's only high-speed rail actively under construction," Newsom said, adding that canceling the funds would put "real jobs and livelihoods on the line."

A Democratic stronghold, California has been the target of Trump's ire since his return to office, and is already waging multiple legal challenges against the federal government.

The dream of a train linking Los Angeles with San Francisco some 380 miles away in just two hours and 40 minutes has been over 15 years in the making.

The project launched in 2008 to connect the two main cities of the country's most populous state has seen numerous hold ups and overshot budgets.

According to the governor, it is expected to create 15,000 jobs.