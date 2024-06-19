Los Angeles moves to ban smartphone use in schools

Los Angeles, California - Education bosses in Los Angeles voted Tuesday to work towards a complete ban on the use of smartphones in the city's schools.

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education has moved to ban the use of smartphones and social media in schools. © IMAGO / Wavebreak Media Ltd

The move came as the governor of California, the most populous state, voiced support for restrictions on the devices and as concerns grow about their impact on the mental health of young people.



The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, which manages the second biggest school district in the country, ordered staff to devise a plan to prohibit cell phones and social media throughout the school day.

"Schools that have...already implemented a phone-free school day report incredible results – kids are happier, they're talking to one another, their academics are up," said board member Nick Melvoin, who proposed the ban.

"And so I really think this is an idea whose time has come."

The resolution cited research indicating excessive cell phone use was associated with increased stress, anxiety, depression, sleep issues, feelings of aggression, and suicidal thoughts in adolescents.

It says eliminating phone and social media usage during the day has been shown to increase scores on standardized tests and final exams, gains that are "equivalent to an additional hour of instructional time per week."