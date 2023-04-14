Suspect arrested after disrupting California legislative session with "credible threat" to state Capitol

Sacramento, California - A suspect has been arrested after the California Legislature in Sacramento was disrupted Thursday morning, with the California Highway Patrol warning of a "credible" threat to the Capitol building.

The California state Capitol was partially closed on Thursday due to "credible" threats connected to a prior shooting incident. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The suspect, identified as Jackson Pinney (30), will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, shooting from a moving vehicle, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

His reported threats against the California Capitol were related to a shooting incident in Roseville on Wednesday night. The Kaiser Permanente Hospital was put on lockdown after shots were fired at the building in that case, but no one was injured.

A state Senate floor session on Thursday was delayed and moved to another building, and legislative staffers who had not yet reported to work were asked to remain home or work remotely.



Those who were already in the Capitol were asked to "remain in place" until more information was provided, according to a memo sent to lawmakers and staff by Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras.

"The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation," the memo stated.

A similar warning was later sent to the Assembly by its Committee on Rules, asking lawmakers and staff to remain "situationally aware."