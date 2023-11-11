Pope Francis sacks conservative Texas bishop Joseph Strickland in rare move

Tyler, Texas - Pope Francis on Saturday dismissed Texas bishop Joseph Strickland, a prominent conservative who has repeatedly criticized his papacy, following concerns over his leadership and governance.

Bishop Joseph Strickland (l.), of the Tyler diocese in Texas, has been fired by Pope Francis over concerns about his leadership and outspoken criticism of the pontif. © Collage: REUTERS

The Vatican did not explain the move, a rare sacking in the Catholic Church where troublesome senior clerics are normally encouraged – or told – to resign.



But a US cardinal said it was linked to an inquiry ordered by Francis into "all aspects of governance and leadership" of Strickland's Tyler diocese in Texas.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, also of Texas, said the so-called apostolic visitation in June reported back that it was "not feasible" that the bishop stay in office.

He revealed that Strickland had been asked on Thursday to resign, but refused, prompting Francis to step in.

Strickland was appointed by Benedict XVI in 2012, and became one of the most prominent critics of his successor, Pope Francis.

The 86-year-old Argentine pope has sought since taking office 10 years ago to forge a more compassionate Church, open to different views.

But he has faced intense opposition from critics – particularly in the US – who accuse him of causing confusion and failing to uphold key Catholic beliefs, such as opposition to divorce, abortion, and homosexuality.

He in turn lamented earlier this year the "strong reactionary attitude" of some Catholics in the US, who he said do not understand the "evolution in the understanding of matters of faith and morals".