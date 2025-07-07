Texas floods: Desperate search for missing continues amid climbing death toll

Kerrville, Texas - Rescuers in Texas raced against time to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed more than 80 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges.

People look out at the Guadalupe River following flash flooding, as they gather after receiving an SMS alert on potential floods in the area, in Kerrville, Texas, on July 6, 2025. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump said he would "probably" visit the state on Friday.

Trump brushed off concerns his administration's wide-ranging cuts to weather forecasting and related federal agencies had left local warning systems worse off.

Instead, he described the flash floods as a "100-year catastrophe" that "nobody expected."

At least 40 adults and 28 children were killed in the worst-hit Kerr County in central Texas, Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday, while nearby areas showed at least 13 more people were killed by flooding.

"Across the state, in all the areas affected by flooding, there are 41 known missing," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday.

As questions grew about why warnings did not come sooner or people were not evacuated earlier in the area popular with campers, Trump claimed the situation was a "Biden setup."

"That was not our setup," Trump told reporters on Sunday, adding that he would "not" hire back meteorologists when probed about staff and budget cuts at the National Weather Service (NWS).

Asked about whether he would change his plans to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he responded: "FEMA is something we can talk about later."

Trump, who previously said disaster relief should be handled at the state-level, also signed a major disaster declaration, activating FEMA and freeing up resources for Texas.