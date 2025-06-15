Texas Capitol evacuated amid threats after Minnesota lawmaker's assassination
Austin, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety said it has arrested one person after "credible threats" against lawmakers prompted an evacuation of the state Capitol on Saturday.
"A short time ago, a Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) took one person into custody in connection with the threats made against state lawmakers who planned to attend today's protest at the Texas State Capitol Complex," the department said in a statement Saturday.
"The arrest took place after a traffic stop in La Grange, Texas. Currently, there is no additional active threat."
The Capitol and grounds were evacuated around 1:00 PM as protesters gathered for the Austin "No Kings" protest, part of nationwide demonstrations against Donald Trump and his administration. Law enforcement said they had received notice of threats targeting lawmakers planning to join the gathering.
DPS said an investigation is ongoing.
The threats came as the country reeled from the fatal shootings of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in what Governor Tim Walz described as "politically motivated attacks." Two other people – state Senator John Hoffman and his wife – were also shot as the search continues for the suspect, 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter.
"What happened in Minnesota is a tragedy and our prayers go out to the families, friends, and those impacted. Just today, a credible threat was made to possibly kill members of the Texas Legislature at the Capitol," Texas' Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said in a Saturday statement.
Cover photo: Sergio FLORES / AFP