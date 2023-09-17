American woman among 18 NGO staff detained in Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan - Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have arrested at least 18 staff of an international NGO, including an American woman, accusing them of carrying out Christian missionary work, the government said Saturday.

Taliban authorities have arrested at least 18 staff members, including one US citizen, of a non-profit in Afghanistan. © Wakil KOHSAR / AFP

The International Assistance Mission (IAM) confirmed its staffers were picked up from its office in Ghor province, central Afghanistan, and taken to the capital Kabul.



Security and intelligence forces had been observing the group for some time, Abdul Wahid Hamas Ghori, a government spokesperson for the province, told AFP.

"Documents and audios were obtained that showed they were inviting people to join Christianity," he said, without providing further details.

He said a total of 21 people were arrested, including an American woman.

The US State Department said Saturday that it was "aware of reports of the recent detention of a US citizen in Afghanistan," adding in a statement that "We have no further details to share at this time."

It reiterated a warning to Americans not to travel to the country, adding, "the risk of kidnapping or violence against US citizens in Afghanistan is high."