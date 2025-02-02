Hundreds of "Marilyn Monroes" make a splash in Australian charity swim

Adelaide, Australia - Hundreds of people dressed as late the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe have taken to the sea near the southern Australian city of Adelaide to raise money for cancer support.

Marilyn Monroe lookalikes are pictured swimming at Brighton Jetty in Adelaide, Australia. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

A total of 765 people registered for the event, swimming approximately 400 meters around the pier in the Adelaide suburb of Brighton, wearing platinum blonde wigs, white swimsuits, and red lipstick, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Sunday.

The charity swim was initiated by Sarah Tinney in 2014 after she lost her mother to cancer. Since then, the yearly event has reportedly raised A$1.3 million ($807,530), according to the website of the foundation founded by Tinney.

Around one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they turn 85, the website promoting the swim said.

Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world, with a rate of 37 cases per 100,000 people.