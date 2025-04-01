Ex-Australian Prime Minister mocks and impersonates Trump in fiery speech

Canberra, Australia - Ex- Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has used a speech to criticize and mock President Donald Trump , and issue a warning to leaders.

Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull (r.) attacked Donald Trump for being "chaotic" and "erratic" in a recent speech. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & AFP/Sean Davey

Turnbull, who served as Australia's PM from 2015 until 2018, issued a warning that the country's next leader needs to "stand up" better against Trump, even if that means facing a flood of social media abuse.

His comments come days after current PM Anthony Albanese called an election for May 5, 2025.

"They've got to be able to stand up," Turnbull told the National Press Club of Australia on Tuesday.

"If that means they get a brickbat or a Truth Social post saying 'You're weak and ineffectual. You don't know anything about China'... If you're spooked by that you shouldn't be in the job."

As he spoke about a potential Truth Social post, Turnbull imitated Trump and repeated the word "China" in a mocking voice. The impersonation drew laughs from the crowd, who proceeded to applaud.