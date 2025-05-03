Australian PM Albanese soars into second term with massive election win

Canberra, Australia - The incumbent Australian Labor Party and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to return to office for a second term after an historic election victory.

Incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (r.) roared to victory against conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton (l.) in the 2025 Australian election. © Collage: AFP/Patrick Hamilton & AFP/Saeed Khan

The Australian Labor Party (ALP), Australia's center-left party and incumbent government, is projected to win the 2025 election with a significant majority in the House of Representatives.

As of writing, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has confirmed that 86 House seats will go to the ALP, 40 to the conservative Liberal / National Party Coalition and 11 to the independents.

There are still 17 seats in doubt, so the results are far from final, but the ALP only needs to get 76 seats to form a majority and retain government. As a result, Albanese and the ALP will definitely return to government.

Surprisingly, the ABC has projected that the left-wing Greens Party will win no seats in the House, far fewer than was projected in almost every poll.

Conservative opposition and Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton called Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to concede the election and took to the stage at Liberal Party Headquarters in Brisbane to acknowledge his defeat.

In a shocking turn that was not predicted in most of the polls, Dutton was also forced to concede his own seat of Dickson, meaning that he has not only lost the federal campaign, but finds himself out of parliament.

"We didn't do well enough during this campaign. That much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility," Dutton said. "I am sorry for that. We have an amazing party, and we will rebuild."