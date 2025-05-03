Australian PM Albanese soars into second term with massive election win
Canberra, Australia - The incumbent Australian Labor Party and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to return to office for a second term after an historic election victory.
The Australian Labor Party (ALP), Australia's center-left party and incumbent government, is projected to win the 2025 election with a significant majority in the House of Representatives.
As of writing, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has confirmed that 86 House seats will go to the ALP, 40 to the conservative Liberal / National Party Coalition and 11 to the independents.
There are still 17 seats in doubt, so the results are far from final, but the ALP only needs to get 76 seats to form a majority and retain government. As a result, Albanese and the ALP will definitely return to government.
Surprisingly, the ABC has projected that the left-wing Greens Party will win no seats in the House, far fewer than was projected in almost every poll.
Conservative opposition and Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton called Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to concede the election and took to the stage at Liberal Party Headquarters in Brisbane to acknowledge his defeat.
In a shocking turn that was not predicted in most of the polls, Dutton was also forced to concede his own seat of Dickson, meaning that he has not only lost the federal campaign, but finds himself out of parliament.
"We didn't do well enough during this campaign. That much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility," Dutton said. "I am sorry for that. We have an amazing party, and we will rebuild."
Albanese claims victory in rousing speech
Introduced in a rousing speech from Labor's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Anthony Albanese took to the stage, with tears in his eyes, to claim victory in the 2025 election.
"Today, the Australian people have voted for Australian values: For fairness, aspiration and opportunity for all," Albanese said. "For the strength to show courage in adversity and kindness to those in need."
"So let all of us work together to build our national unity on the enduring foundations of fairness, equality, and respect for one another."
Albanese campaigned on cutting student debt, raising wages and lowering taxes, assisting first home buyers, and turning Australia into a world renewable energy superpower.
In contrast, Dutton waged a negative campaign attacking the ALP's economic record and renewable energies plan. Their effort was weighed down by a number of unpopular policies and backtracking, such as on nuclear energy.
In Australia, elected governments come into power immediately after the election. As a result, Albanese's cabinet – which is likely to stay mostly the same – will be sworn in immediately in the days after the votes have been counted, likely tomorrow.
"Medicare belongs to all Australians, and together we'll make it stronger for all Australians," Albanese said. "The Labor Party will always stand up for jobs and people's wages and conditions."
"Everywhere I have been through this campaign, your energy, your enthusiasm, your dedication to the cause has lifted me up," he continued. "You inspire all of us in your service of working people, and we thank you."
"Tomorrow, we dedicate ourselves to your service. We renew the great responsibility and the opportunity of government."
"With pride and purpose, optimism and determination, with faith in the fair go and faith in each other, we return to the work of building Australia's future."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Patrick Hamilton & AFP/Saeed Khan