Blinken sees "progress" toward creating Haiti peacekeeping force

Haiti - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that progress is being made toward establishing a multinational peacekeeping force for Haiti , as the Caribbean nation struggles with spiraling gang violence and insecurity.

Haitian security personnel guard the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

"We've been very focused on trying to put in place what's necessary for a multinational force, including finding a lead nation to take this on," Blinken said. "My expectation is that we will have some progress to report on that very soon."



Gangs control around 80% of the Haitian capital, and violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery, and carjackings are common.

With Haitian security forces overwhelmed, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry have called for an international intervention to help support the police.

While Guterres has called for a non-UN force, the Security Council has asked him to present by mid-August a report on all possible options, including a UN-led mission.

Several countries have said they support the idea of such a force, but none has offered to lead it.