Trump aide reveals first anti-migrant executive orders, including ending birthright citizenship

Washington DC - Donald Trump will issue a raft of executive orders aimed at re-shaping how the US deals with citizenship and immigration, an incoming administration official told reporters on Monday.

© Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 47th president will set to work almost immediately after he is sworn in Monday, with a series of presidential decrees intended to drastically reduce the number of migrants entering the country.

"We are going to declare a national emergency at the border," said incoming White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly.

"The Executive Order directs the military to prioritize our borders and territorial integrity."

Trump, who campaigned on a platform of clamping down on migration, also plans to put an end to the centuries-old practice of granting citizenship automatically to anyone born in the US.

"We're going to end asylum," the official said, and create an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum. We are then going to end birthright citizenship," Kelly said.

The notion of birthright citizenship is enshrined in the US Constitution, which grants anyone born on US soil the right to an American passport.

Kelly said the actions Trump takes would "clarify" the 14th Amendment – the clause that addresses birthright citizenship.