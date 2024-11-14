Brazilian man blows himself up after trying to enter supreme court building
Brasília, Brazil - A man with explosives died Wednesday trying to enter Brazil's supreme court in what appeared to be a suicide, officials said.
"This citizen approached the Federal Supreme Court, tried to enter, failed, and the explosion happened at the entrance," Brasília governor Celina Leao told reporters.
Early indications are that this was a suicide, and no one else was hurt, she said.
The man's body was found outside the court after two explosions occurred. He was identified as 59-year-old Francisco Wanderley Luiz, a former city council candidate and member of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro's party.
The first one was from a car in the square outside the court. The second one happened when the man tried to enter the court, and this blast killed him, the governor said.
The incident occurred ahead of a G20 summit taking place next Monday and Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro that will gather leaders from around the world.
Brazilian authorities say incident involves "lone wolf"
The supreme court said in a statement that two loud explosions rang out at the end of Wednesday's session and that the judges were safely evacuated.
The court is located in the Praca dos Tres Poderes (the Place of the Three Powers), which also fronts onto the presidential palace and the Congress.
The presidential palace was sealed off as a large police contingent patrolled the plaza. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not in the palace at the time of the explosions, a spokesman said.
Federal police referred to the blasts as "attacks" and said they were investigating.
She added that "we confirm that it appears to be a lone wolf" incident.
On January 8, 2023, the seats of power in Brasília were hit by an insurrection, a week after Lula defeated the right-wing incumbent Bolsonaro at the polls.
Cover photo: REUTERS