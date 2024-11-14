Brazilian man blows himself up after trying to enter supreme court building

Brasília, Brazil - A man with explosives died Wednesday trying to enter Brazil 's supreme court in what appeared to be a suicide, officials said.

A 59-year-old man died after attempting to enter the Brazilian supreme court while carrying explosives. © REUTERS

"This citizen approached the Federal Supreme Court, tried to enter, failed, and the explosion happened at the entrance," Brasília governor Celina Leao told reporters.

Early indications are that this was a suicide, and no one else was hurt, she said.

The man's body was found outside the court after two explosions occurred. He was identified as 59-year-old Francisco Wanderley Luiz, a former city council candidate and member of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro's party.

The first one was from a car in the square outside the court. The second one happened when the man tried to enter the court, and this blast killed him, the governor said.

The incident occurred ahead of a G20 summit taking place next Monday and Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro that will gather leaders from around the world.