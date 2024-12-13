Brazilian President Lula shares big update after emergency surgery

São Paulo, Brazil - "I am strong and steady!" Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in an online post Friday with a video of him walking around unassisted after emergency surgery earlier this week.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared an update on his condition after undergoing emergency surgery earlier this week. © Collage: Evaristo SA / AFP & Ricardo STUCKERT / Brazilian Presidency / AFP

"Please rest assured. I am strong and steady! I am walking the halls... talking a lot, eating well and, soon, ready to return home and continue working and taking care of every Brazilian family," he wrote on X and other social media.

The video included in the post showed him walking a hospital corridor with his neurosurgeon, Marcos Stavale.

They were the first public images of Lula (79) since Monday, when doctors detected intracranial bleeding related to a fall he had at his presidential residence in October.

He was rushed to the Hospital Sirio-Libanes in São Paulo for surgery on Tuesday to relieve the pressure on his brain.

In the video he posted, Lula was seen walking and stopping to talk with Stavale and with his wife, First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva.

The president, wearing blue casual wear, sported a bandage on top of his head where the surgery occurred.

Lula's medical team says he suffered no brain damage from the emergency and was doing well post-surgery.