Brazilian president slams US military for sparking "tension" with Venezuela

Brasília, Brazil - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday used a BRICS leader summit to denounce the US military build-up in the Caribbean as tensions mount between the US and Venezuela.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke out against the US military's presence in the Caribbean. © Evaristo SA / AFP

Addressing the virtual summit, Lula said "the presence of the armed forces of the largest power in the Caribbean Sea is a factor of tension," according to a translation of his speech on the YouTube channel of the South African BRICS presidency.

Washington has deployed warships and aircraft to the Caribbean in what is being labeled an anti-drug operation. Last week, US forces blew up an alleged drug boat that President Donald Trump said belonged to the Tren de Aragua criminal organization, killing 11 people.

Trump threatened to shoot down Venezuelan jets if they pose a danger to US forces after the Pentagon said two Venezuelan military planes flew near a Navy vessel in international waters on Thursday in a "highly provocative" move.

The US then also deployed F-35 warplanes to Puerto Rico as part of its war on cartels.

Washington recently upped a bounty to $50 million for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's capture on drug charges, claiming he leads a narco-terrorist cartel.

Maduro on Friday called for dialogue with Washington, and rejected charges that his country is a major drug hub.

Lula convened a virtual meeting of BRICS leaders on Monday to discuss "the defense of multilateralism."