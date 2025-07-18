Brazil's Lula slams Trump's tariff threat as "unacceptable blackmail"

Brasilia, Brazil - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday slammed Donald Trump's threat to impose 50% tariffs on Latin America 's largest economy as "unacceptable blackmail."

Lula's comments during a nationally televised speech were the latest in series of tense exchanges between the leaders, with the US president launching especially blistering attacks on the government in Brasilia.

Trump announced on July 9 his intention to slap steep tariffs on Brazil as punishment for what he termed a "witch hunt" against his far-right ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The US has also said it is investigating Brazil's "unfair trading practices," and Brasilia said it was committed to negotiations.

The tariffs on all products from Brazil would kick in on August 1 if Brasilia and Washington do not reach an agreement.

In his speech, leftist leader Lula slammed Brazilian politicians who back Trump's policies as "traitors to the homeland."

He said he would continue "betting on good commercial and diplomatic relations" but warned: "Brazil has only one owner: the Brazilian people."

Bolsonaro is facing trial over accusations he plotted a coup after his narrow 2022 election loss to Lula. If found guilty, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump posted a letter addressed to Bolsonaro on his Truth Social platform in which he insisted Lula's government "changes course" and "stop attacking" his political ally.

"I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you," Trump wrote to Bolsonaro.

"I have strongly voiced my disapproval both publicly and through our Tariff policy," he added.