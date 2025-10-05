Americans and Canadians team up to tackle "eating machine" carp threat

Canada - As tensions are on the rise between the US and its northern neighbor, there is one thing that unites President Donald Trump, his Democratic opponents, and the Canadians he's threatening to annex: a ferociously hungry carp.

A Fisheries and Oceans Canada team patrols the Grand River in Dunnville, Ontario, in search of invasive Grass Carp specimens on September 25, 2025. © Jorge Uzon / AFP

Invasive carp, sometimes called Asian carp, were introduced in the US in the 1970s. And they've never stopped spreading – and eating everything in their path – since.

"They're eating machines," said Trisiah Tugade, an aquatic biologist with Canada's Invasive Carp Program, as she and her team glided along the Grand River, a Lake Erie tributary – looking for fish that specialists fear will devastate the Great Lakes.

Because they can eat up 40% of their bodyweight daily, invasive carps were initially seen as a tool to control nuisance algae in confined areas, like aquaculture ponds.

But they escaped, likely during floods, and made their way north, including through the Illinois River. That has raised the specter of the devastating eater establishing itself in the Great Lakes, the world's largest freshwater system by surface area.

"There is nothing that I have seen that scares ecologists more than looking at what the impacts would potentially be if the species of Asian carp that are in the Illinois River get into the Great Lakes and form a breeding population," University of Michigan Great Lakes water policy expert Mike Shriberg told AFP.

It's a prospect that has got the attention of Trump, who calls the fish "a threat," as well as specialists on both sides of the border.