Canadian Broadcasting Corporation leaves Twitter as Elon Musk turns to trolling

Ottawa, Canada - The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said it was "pausing" its activity on Twitter after Elon Musk 's platform slapped the label "government-funded media" on its accounts.

The broadcaster's decision on Monday comes days after NPR decided to no longer post content on the social media platform due to a disagreement over how it was being described by the site.



"Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians, but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of the work they do to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way," the CBC quoted corporate spokesperson Leon Mar as saying.

"Consequently, we will be pausing our activity on our corporate Twitter account and all CBC and Radio-Canada news-related accounts."

The CBC notes it is a "Crown corporation," meaning it is wholly owned by the state but "is operated at arm's length from government" and has editorial independence.