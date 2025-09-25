Indigenous Peoples in Canada wary of Ring of Fire mining push amid Trump tariff war

Toronto, Canada - Growing up in northern Canada , Sol Mamakwa said his Indigenous community knew their land held valuable minerals, but he didn't understand the scale of the potential riches until later in life.

Sol Mamakwa MPP has warned Canadian officials against pursuing extractive projects without the free, prior, and informed consent of Indigenous communities. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

"My grandparents, my parents, always said there will come a day when governments, settlers, will want access to these lands because of the minerals," Mamakwa, an opposition member of Ontario's provincial parliament, told AFP.

"It wasn't until I got into politics that I started to understand what the Ring of Fire actually means," he said.

The so-called "Ring of Fire" is a crescent-shaped stretch of territory in northern Ontario's James Bay lowlands, about 620 miles north of Toronto, believed to contain large quantities of the critical minerals needed to power new technologies, including electric vehicle batteries.

The area likely holds substantial deposits of chromite, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals – minerals needed for products like cell phones and computers.

Mining companies have been eyeing the Ring of Fire for years, but large-scale extraction in the remote area has not begun and would require major infrastructure spending, from new roads to logistics hubs.

Pressure to get started has surged since US President Donald Trump returned to office.

Trump's trade war and annexation threats have forced new discussion about Canadian sovereignty – and the assets the country can tap to make it a global energy force, less reliant on trade with the US.