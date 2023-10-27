Hanna Cavinder shocks fans with new "boyfriend" in viral TikTok

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Looks like the Cavinder twins have officially upgraded to "double date mode" after Hanna spilled the beans on her viral TikTok, introducing her boyfriend and giving them a new reason to celebrate!

In a video that's gone viral, Hanna Cavinder shocked fans with her new boyfriend, a four-legged cutie by the name of Harvey. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok & Instagram / Cavindertwins

Step aside, Haley! After only a few months of enjoying the single life following her seven-year relationship with former Air Force football player Corvan Taylor, Hanna is back in the game.

True to her status as one of the reigning social media athlete-influencers, the ex-Miami basketball sensation dropped the bombshell in a way you'd expect – via TikTok and Instagram.

Hanna introduced her new significant other in a now-viral video, racking up over 100,000 views and leaving fans awestruck by her choice.

Why the shock? Well, her new boo isn't your everyday guy; he's an absolutely adorable, four-legged, furry fella by the name of Harvey.

"Everyone, meet my boyfriend," she captioned the video. Hanna's new adorable pup, a mini goldendoodle, is destined to become the next Cavinder sensation!