Hanna Cavinder shocks fans with new "boyfriend" in viral TikTok
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Looks like the Cavinder twins have officially upgraded to "double date mode" after Hanna spilled the beans on her viral TikTok, introducing her boyfriend and giving them a new reason to celebrate!
Step aside, Haley! After only a few months of enjoying the single life following her seven-year relationship with former Air Force football player Corvan Taylor, Hanna is back in the game.
True to her status as one of the reigning social media athlete-influencers, the ex-Miami basketball sensation dropped the bombshell in a way you'd expect – via TikTok and Instagram.
Hanna introduced her new significant other in a now-viral video, racking up over 100,000 views and leaving fans awestruck by her choice.
Why the shock? Well, her new boo isn't your everyday guy; he's an absolutely adorable, four-legged, furry fella by the name of Harvey.
"Everyone, meet my boyfriend," she captioned the video. Hanna's new adorable pup, a mini goldendoodle, is destined to become the next Cavinder sensation!
Fans react to Haley Cavinder's new puppy Harvey
Affectionately dubbed "HC3" by the Cavinder twins, Harvey has captured the hearts of fans everywhere with his irresistible charm as the ultimate puppy sensation.
"They’re the perfect boyfriends," one fan hilariously wrote on TikTok.
"OMGGG so cute," another added.
"I’m obsessed," one fan said on Instagram.
Harvey Cavinder is so popular that he even has his own Instagram account growing nearly 100 followers in less than a day.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok & Instagram / Cavindertwins