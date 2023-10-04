Fore! Hanna Cavinder enjoys single life with viral golf trip

Gilbert, Arizona - It's safe to say that Hanna Cavinder is enjoying her newly single life.

Hanna Cavinder is getting over her breakup with ex-boyfriend Corvan Taylor by soaking up the Arizona sun on the putting green. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hanna.cavinder

Late last month, Cavinder revealed that she broke off her seven-year relationship with former Air Force football player Corvan Taylor.

While most breakups may be cause for ice cream and mopey love songs, Hanna appears to be getting over the breakup by soaking up some sun and getting her putt on.

In a viral Instagram post, Hanna shared a photo dump on the golf course writing, "The swing still needs some work."

The former Miami hooper caught huge waves of attention from fans and close friends who showered her with support.

"she’s pretty & athletic," one fan wrote.

"Who’s the female version of tiger woods? Han," another added.

"she does it all!!" Miami hooper Ally Stedman said.