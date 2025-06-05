China promises action amid Trump's attack on Harvard international students

Beijing, China - China slammed President Donald Trump's six-month ban on foreign student enrolling in Harvard University and promised to do defend its nationals.

China has slammed President Donald Trump's decision to implement a six-month ban on foreign students enrolling in Harvard University. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire & IMAGO/Kyodo News

"China-U.S. education cooperation benefits both sides," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in his daily press conference on Thursday. "China opposes politicizing education cooperation."



"What the U.S. did will damage its own image and reputation. We will firmly defend the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars."

Beijing's rage is directed at Trump's decision on Wednesday to suspend student visas for foreign nationals set to start courses at Harvard.

The president cited "national security" concerns around the Harvard student body and accused the university of developing "extensive entanglements" with foreign countries.

"Considering these facts, I have determined that it is necessary to restrict the entry of foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States solely or principally to participate in a course of study at Harvard University."

Trump singled out China in particular, pointing out that Harvard researchers had partnered with Chinese institutions to conduct studies – a common practice across academia.