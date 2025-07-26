US and China trade blows at the UN over Beijing's involvement in Ukraine

New York, New York - The US and China on Friday traded blows at the United Nations over America's calls for Beijing to "stop fueling Russia's aggression" in Ukraine by ceasing the export of dual-use goods to Russia.

China's Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang (l.) and Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea traded blows on Friday over Beijing's exports to Russia. © Collage: AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images & AFP/Angela Weiss

Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea urged countries, and specifically China, to stop exporting dual-use goods – products that fuel Moscow's war effort and help in the construction of drones and missiles – to Russia.

"We again urge all countries, including China, to stop exports to Russia of dual-use goods that contribute to Russia's war industrial base," Shea said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"Beijing's claim to have implemented strong export controls on dual-use goods falls apart in the face of daily recovery of Chinese-produced components in the drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine."

Concluding, Shea said that "If China is sincere in calling for peace, it should stop fueling Russia's aggression."