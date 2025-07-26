US and China trade blows at the UN over Beijing's involvement in Ukraine
New York, New York - The US and China on Friday traded blows at the United Nations over America's calls for Beijing to "stop fueling Russia's aggression" in Ukraine by ceasing the export of dual-use goods to Russia.
Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea urged countries, and specifically China, to stop exporting dual-use goods – products that fuel Moscow's war effort and help in the construction of drones and missiles – to Russia.
"We again urge all countries, including China, to stop exports to Russia of dual-use goods that contribute to Russia's war industrial base," Shea said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.
"Beijing's claim to have implemented strong export controls on dual-use goods falls apart in the face of daily recovery of Chinese-produced components in the drones, weapons, and vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine."
Concluding, Shea said that "If China is sincere in calling for peace, it should stop fueling Russia's aggression."
China accuses US of "shifting blame" on Ukraine
China's Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang responded forcefully to the US' accusations by defending their trade with Russia and reiterating that Beijing does not provide Moscow with materials that can be used for warfare.
"China has always maintained an objective and impartial stance on the Ukraine issue, and is committed to promoting peace talks," Geng said.
Geng promoted Beijing's attempts at securing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and denounced accusations that China is fueling Russian President Vladimir Putin's war effort.
"As we've pointed out many times... China did not start the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it," Geng said. "China has never provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict and has always strictly controlled dual-use materials, including the export of drones."
"We urge the US to stop shifting blame on the Ukraine issue or creating confrontation and instead play a more constructive role in promoting ceasefire and peace talks."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images & AFP/Angela Weiss